UPL's turnaround script for FY19: It hasn't been the best of starts, indeed

It has not been the best of starts in FY19 for UPL. The company failed to hit its annual revenue growth guidance of 8-10 per cent for FY18, the first time it has happened in five years.

This, coupled with concerns on high raw material costs, falling prices in key markets of Brazil and North America and currency fluctuations, as well as continuous spends on capital expenditure, has led to the muted sentiment for the stock so far. The stock has shed about eight per cent in one week, and is down almost 23 per cent since its highs earlier this calendar year. That’s where the bad news ...