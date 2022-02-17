Upstox ropes in Myntra, Oyo executives to bolster leadership team

-
ALSO READ
Oyo IPO: Delhi HC rejects Zostel's petition for stake in firm
Oyo to hire 300 tech employees over six months for multiple roles
Zostel asks Sebi to reject and suspend Oyo's $1.2-billion IPO
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
For Revolut, payments to be gateway to digital banking licence in India
-
Upstox, a leading discount broking platform, has roped in executives from Myntra and Oyo to strengthen its leadership team.
It appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President (VP)- New Initiatives.
Narayanan was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at online fashion portal Myntra. Chauhan was the VP - Global Strategic Finance at OYO and Agrawal worked at Revolut India.
The appointments come at a time when the demat account opening in the country has hit a record pace. In January, about 3.4 million new accounts were opened by domestic brokerages.
The account opening is set for a further boost thanks to the mega offering of LIC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU