Upstox ropes in Myntra, Oyo executives to bolster leadership team

Upstox, a leading discount broking platform, has roped in executives from and to strengthen its leadership team.

It appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President (VP)- New Initiatives.

Narayanan was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at online fashion portal Chauhan was the VP - Global Strategic Finance at and Agrawal worked at Revolut India.

The appointments come at a time when the demat account opening in the country has hit a record pace. In January, about 3.4 million new accounts were opened by domestic brokerages.

The account opening is set for a further boost thanks to the mega offering of LIC.