Urban Company hires new leaders, to on-board over 100 engineers in FY22

Urban Company, the home services marketplace, said on Tuesday it will hire more than 100 engineers in FY22, besides hiring senior leaders to head Design and Research and Engineering verticals. Through these new hires, the company plans to drive technological innovation in the home services industry.
"These hirings will drive our next growth phase, enable the build of deep tech and help us invest in data science and developing tech playbooks," said Raghav Chandra, co-founder, Urban Company.
The firm also announced the appointment of Amit Das as Vice President, Design and Research. Das has over ten years industry experience and will be responsible for product, research and design.
He has been associated with Urban Company in the past and has worked at several e-commerce organisations, such as Cuddle.ai, Fab.com and Housing.com. At Urban Company, he will set up a research wing and will leverage his expertise to craft great user experiences by enabling simple customer journeys while keeping the complexity behind the scenes.
The company has also hired Rishabhdhwaj Singh as Vice President, Engineering. With over ten years of experience, he has previously built platforms and systems to power some of the largest ecommerce players in the country including Ajio (B2B) and Flipkart. Singh will look at engineering solutions to ensure seamless quality control, training and onboarding of partners on the Urban Company platform. He will lead the Supply vertical and will focus on expanding the company's warehousing capabilities and build a robust supply chain engine.
The new appointments will boost Urban Company's efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership, it said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amit and Rishabhdhwaj to the Urban Company leadership. They will play a pivotal role in strengthening Urban Company$B!G(Bs design and engineering capabilities as we drive our mission of transforming home services worldwide," said Chandra.
The company has also announced that it has opened its second head office in Bengaluru city in March 2021.
"Our new head office in Bangalore will make it easier for the talent in the city to join UC and boost our own efforts of building a top class team. We have aggressive hiring plans this year and the location will be open for roles across teams. The last year has also helped the organization build a strong muscle of working in a distributed team. Encouraged by this, several current team members including folks in the senior leadership team have chosen to move cities and be based out of Bangalore," said Varun Khaitan co-founder at Urban Company
