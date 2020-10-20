US-based Oaktree offers Rs 20k-cr for DHFL, Piramal, Adani also in fray

The lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) have received a cash offer of Rs 12,000 crore from US-based asset management company, Oaktree Capital for the entire company. Oaktree has also offered to pay an additional Rs 8,000 crore over the next few years with interest to be paid on the balance amount in the interim period.



Oaktree’s offer of Rs 20,000 crore is pitted against Rs 15,000 crore offer made by Enterprises for the retail portfolio and the Rs 3,000 crore offer made by the group for the construction finance and slum re-development area projects.



“The banks will now have to take a call on whether to accept the offers from Oaktree or from and groups,” said a source close to the development. “Oaktree will offer Rs 8,000 crore over the next few years, which is almost close to the G-Secs, which are not looking attractive to the lenders,” the official said.



The bids were opened by the lenders early this week. The offer made by the fourth bidder, SC Lowy for the construction finance book was full of riders and does not look attractive, the source said.



The lenders will start negotiating with all the bidders asking them to better their offer for assets, the source said. For group, the acquisition of DHFL's retail book is important to balance its wholesale book which is facing a lot of issues due to the slowdown in the real estate sector. “DHFL’s retail book is giving steady cash flow and will help Piramal,” the source said.

The group has made conservative bids – keeping in mind the slowdown in the real estate sector.



In February this year, the lenders to the now collapsed housing finance company had sought offers for the company. Almost two dozen had shown interest in DHFL, including Aion Capital, Adani Capital, Hero Fincorp and KKR Credit Advisors, Oaktree, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Warburg Pincus, SSG Capital, Edelweiss, Lone Star and Blackstone. All backed out, barring the four, which finally submitted the financial bids last weekend.



The bids for the company were also muted due to a forensic audit report by Grant Thornton which revealed a Rs 14,500 crore hole in books.



The report, which has now been submitted to the NCLT, said there is a Rs 9,320 crore hole in the wholesale book, a Rs 1,707 crore loss in the SRA book and another Rs 3,000 crore of fund diversion in the retail loan book. The recoverability of these loans is under doubt, the report said.



The Indian lenders, mutual funds and the provident fund have an exposure of Rs 88,000 crore to the company. Of this, State Bank of India has an exposure of Rs 10,000 crore.

