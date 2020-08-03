US coffee brand Starbucks bucks Covid-19, enters Lucknow with two outlets

Bucking the impact on businesses owing to the lockdown-induced restrictions, US coffee brand today marked its entry into with two new outlets.

With the foray, has expanded its store network to 189 across 12 cities in India, which is one of its fastest growing markets globally.

entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50:50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products. It currently has outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and through a network of 2,000 employees.

Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee – A Tata Alliance.

“Tata Starbucks is honoured to celebrate our eighth year in India by opening the first stores in Lucknow, a brand new market for us. I want to thank all our partners (employees) for their commitment and hard work as we celebrate this new milestone,” company’s CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

Owing to the protocols, Starbucks has undertaken adequate safety and sanitisation norms, including 6-feet markings to ensure social distance during dine in and takeaway, temperature screening for employees, customers and delivery executives; kitchens that follow international safety norms, regular sanitisation of surfaces.

He said the new stores in the posh Gomti Nagar area had been designed keeping in mind Lucknow’s rich and authentic culture. For example, Chikankari, an ancient form of embroidery imbibing the city’s craftsmanship, has been used in the store designs and feature artwork.