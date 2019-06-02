US govt may initiate more antitrust investigations against Google

-
ALSO READ
Google's Pichai denies political bias, defends 'integrity' before testimony
Will launch contempt proceedings against AG, say Democrats
Consumer groups urge US regulators to investigate if Google misleads kids
Google to face antitrust probe by US justice dept for web practices: Report
Alphabet Q1 profit falls 29% weighed down by hefty $1bn EU fine
-
This is the moment the US technology superpowers surely knew was coming: The US government is preparing to crawl all over Google to figure out whether it is an abusive monopolist. Google parent company Alphabet Inc. and the other tech giants should be quaking in their fleece vests.
Bloomberg News and other news organizations reported late Friday that the US Department of Justice is preparing to open an investigation into Google’s compliance with antitrust laws. If it goes forward, an investigation will no doubt be broad, lengthy, messy, and impossible for Google and its investors to predict.
This isn’t Google’s first antitrust rodeo. The US Federal Trade Commission in 2013 closed without further action in its own antitrust investigation into whether Google wielded its dominant web search engine like a cudgel to disadvantage rivals, drive up prices for advertisers and ultimately harm consumers. (Google did agree to some voluntary changes.)
Antitrust investigations are difficult to predict, of course. Once the U.S. government pores over every internal email and business development contract, there’s no telling what it will turn up. If the DOJ moves ahead, it will also be an open invitation for every company or individual with a gripe against Google to pile on, and an investigation will embolden critics of Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants as well.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU