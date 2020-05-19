US respiratory pipeline breathes in fresh optimism for Cipla; stock up 5%

Cipla’s shares gained more than 5 per cent to close at Rs 600 on Monday, even as leading indices plunged 3.6 per cent. Though its March quarter (Q4) results, which were anno-unced on Friday after market hours, fell short of expectations, the unfolding respiratory portfolio in the US market is boosting the firm’s prospects and Street sentiment.

The latest development is the filing for a respiratory product — Advair generics — in the world’s largest health care market. Cipla had recently announced successful completion of Phase-3 trials for the generic ...