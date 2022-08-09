JUST IN
Use only indigenous tech in 4G, 5G roll-outs: Vaishnaw to BSNL brass
Business Standard

Use only indigenous tech in 4G, 5G roll-outs: Vaishnaw to BSNL brass

Asks them to increase mobile subscriber base to 200 million

Topics
5G technology | BSNL | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

In a stern message to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) brass, Communciations Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made it clear that the public sector telecom firm will have no choice but to use “only and only technology developed in India” for its 4G and 5G rollouts, and anyone having “loyalty” for others should either forget them and move forward or leave the company.

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 06:05 IST

