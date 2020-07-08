UTI MF to side-pocket debt exposure to Zee Learn following downgrade

UTI Mutual Fund (MF) has proposed to side-pocket exposure to (ZLL) in two of its schemes - UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund -- after the company’s papers were downgraded to below-investment grade on Tuesday.

As of July 6, UTI Credit Risk had nine per cent of its assets exposed to the Essel group company (Rs 40.77 crore), while the medium-term fund had 3.02 per cent exposure (Rs 3.4 crore).

In the interim, processing of subscriptions and redemptions in the schemes will be suspended from the credit event day till the approval is received from the board of trustees for segregation of the portfolio.

Care Ratings in its note observed that as per the structure ZLL was to pay the obligations related to the (NCDs) at least 30 days prior to the due date, and in case of payment shortfall, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) would pay the balance amount into the service reserve account (DSRA), at least seven days prior to the due date, i.e. by July 2.

ALSO READ: BSE revises cut-off time for MF subscription, redemption on StAR platform

“However, owing to severe constrains in the operational cashflows, ZLL has not funded the DSRA account till date. As on July 2, 2020, ZEEL also had not funded the DSRA account,” it said.

As a result of non-adherence of the structure, and non-funding of the shortfall in NCD obligations, the ratings agency said that it no longer gave the benefit of credit enhancement to the NCDs.

The downgrade from AA-credit enhancement to the revised rating of B with negative outlook, also factors the likelihood of default on NCD payments due on Thursday (i.e. July 8).

While favourably factoring the long-standing experience of promoters, strong brand recognition in the education sector, the rating agency also took cognizance of the company applying for moratorium on term loan repayment and working capital facilities with its banks as a Covid-19 relief measure, permitted by the