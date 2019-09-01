Vahan, Lokal, Nonu Care: 3 start-ups that will get $150,000 each for biz

Y Combinator, US-based seed accelerator, which holds two camps a year, has selected 10 Indian start-ups for its 2019 summer programme.

Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra gives brief profiles of three such start-ups which will get $150,000 each while getting started The messenger for jobs Madhav Krishna, founder In need of a job, or scouting for employees? You can just contact Vahan through WhatsApp or email, which will carry your message forward to the target clients. “Smartphones are the best way to reach the masses to create an impact,” said Madhav Krishna, ...