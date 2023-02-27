JUST IN
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's infra thrust
Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on Zee Entertainment
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
With peak summer season ahead, Voltas may see volumes and margin gains
Near-term demand worries in replacements biz cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
PI Industries stock gains from CSM business and margin expansion
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price
United Breweries not in high spirits due to increase in input costs
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Zee Ent to move out of IBC framework, include back into F&O segment: NSE
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Valuations, demand uptick hopes favour Indian metal companies

Most metal players have underperformed the benchmarks over the past year

Topics
metal sector | metal firms | stock market trading

Devangshu Datta 

Industrial metal
Industrial metal

The reopening of China has led to an ongoing readjustment of the global metals and commodities markets. China has a massive production capacity surplus to its own domestic demand. At the same time, it also has high domestic demand.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on metal sector

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.