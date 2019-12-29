JUST IN
Value-chain fashion retailers see a blip in business in 2019 amid slowdown

Future Group also has plans to invest Rs 350 crore to open 140 exclusive outlets in the next two years.

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

While 2019 was a year of crisis for the automobile and fast-moving consumer goods segments, the value-chain fashion retail segment witnessed little or no impact of the slowdown that gripped the country. As companies struggled to sell products, affordable fashion continued to be in demand.

Most value-chain retail companies such as V-Mart, 1-India Family Mart and V-Bazaar saw a blip of slowdown in the second quarter which they are likely to overcome on the back of strong festive sales and the ongoing wedding season in Q3. Around 90 per cent of the products these companies sell are priced below ...

First Published: Sun, December 29 2019. 22:04 IST

