Value-chain fashion retailers see a blip in business in 2019 amid slowdown

While 2019 was a year of crisis for the automobile and fast-moving consumer goods segments, the value-chain fashion retail segment witnessed little or no impact of the slowdown that gripped the country. As companies struggled to sell products, affordable fashion continued to be in demand.

Most value-chain retail companies such as V-Mart, 1-India Family Mart and V-Bazaar saw a blip of slowdown in the second quarter which they are likely to overcome on the back of strong festive sales and the ongoing wedding season in Q3. Around 90 per cent of the products these companies sell are priced below ...