Vanity Wagon raises Rs 5.5 cr in pre-series A round led by Inflection Point

Clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also witnessed participation from Venture Catalysts, Lotus Herbals, the existing investors – Agility Ventures (led by Dhianu Das) and a consortium of HNIs (advised by Instarto).

The funds raised will be used for further strengthening the tech platform, marketing, brand building, team expansion and private label acquisitions. Vanity Wagon also plans to expand in the international market.

Vanity Wagon is clean beauty marketplace focused on non-toxic products and aims to provide a one-stop solution to all beauty needs. The company has completed over 50,000 orders since inception 2.5 years back and is now serving 130,000 visitors on the website monthly, creating a robust base in the Clean Beauty space in India with a high-powered team. It has posted 4.5x growth in GMV and 100 per cent in partner brands since its seed round was raised in kast September.

"India's cosmetics market is likely to reach $28.9 billion by 2026. With this, the clean beauty market will also see double the growth. Growing disposable income will lead to the increasing purchasing power of women who are more conscious now and would prefer only non-toxic products which would not harm their skin," said Dhianu Das, Founder, Agility Ventures.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures said, “Modern age definition of beauty has moved far beyond fair skin. New-age brands are constantly challenging this norm and we have seen that many made-in-India beauty brands have proven that new-age women are looking for high efficacy products which are cruelty-free. Vanity Wagon’s growth has been exponential and the boom in D2C and online commerce in the beauty sector is going to empower the next level of growth for the company.”

Vanity Wagon began its journey in 2018 with 10 brands and today it has 151 brands in its portfolio, exhibiting exponential growth. The motto of the company is: ‘Clean Beauty Delivered’.

The information-oriented organic beauty marketplace is already associated with leading brands like Juicy Chemistry, Wow Skin Science, mCaffeine, Mama Earth, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and Minimalist, and continues to grow its portfolio. It has a wide range of value offerings for customers including a Digital Magazine, products in Clean Beauty, Subscription Model, Online Consultation and Full Stack Loyalty Program.

Vanity Wagon now caters to a global market (Singapore being their first entry point) with the total addressable market globally expected to be $11 billion by 2027. The Indian market is pegged to be $2 billion by 2025 thereby creating the necessity for a large e-retailer in the space. Vanity Wagon is right on its path to become the leader as an aggregator of Clean Beauty by reaping its first mover advantage and also the power packed team.