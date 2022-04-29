Varroc signs Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to focus on EV, other segments

has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE of France to divest its four-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe, the Aurangabad-based company said in a statement.

The Euro 600 million transaction will see Varroc divesting its lighting System operations in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, and Morocco.

The move is part of the larger strategy to transform Varroc into a high-tech company and focus on the existing growth of electronics, connectivity, (EVs) product lines and the two-wheeler segment globally, it said.

This divestment will help the company to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally, it added.

Varroc will also continue to operate its China JV and other international two-wheeler businesses in countries like Italy and Vietnam and global businesses in Poland and Romania. The company is retaining its four-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.

“Our immediate goal is to be future-ready with continued profitable growth in emerging sectors like the EV and high technology electronics,” Tarang Jain, chairman and managing director of said in the statement. The divestment of the company’s passenger car lighting operations in the Americas and Europe “will be a win-win deal for Varroc and Plastic Omnium,” said Jain.

It would help the company “unlock great value” for all its shareholders, employees, and business partners as it plans for our next level of growth in the fastest-growing economies and auto sectors in the world, Jain said in the statement.

“Varroc Lighting Systems is a strategic addition to our business that will provide us with an extensive lighting product portfolio,” said Laurent Favre, Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Omnium.

With the Indian automobile sector, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and passenger car segment, poised to grow at 10-12 per cent CAGR over the next 4-5 years, and with emerging alternative technologies in electric vehicle (EV) mobility, Varroc will be investing in operations and R&D to enhance its shareholders’ value by creating a robust and financially strong operation, ensuring higher return on investments, the company said.

Rothschild & Co acted as the exclusive financial advisor to VEL on the transaction.

