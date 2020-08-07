JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Domestic solar gear makers seek level-playing field for units in SEZs

CDSL gets UIDAI nod for e-KYC authentication for opening accounts online
Business Standard

Varun Beverages: Good recovery, better margin outlook augur well for stock

Though out-of-home consumption is still under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, rising in-house consumption of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) is partly reducing the pressure on overall volumes

Topics
Varun Beverages | stock markets

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Even as Varun Beverages posted a 69 per cent year-on-year fall in pre-tax profit at Rs 181.9 crore in the June 2020 quarter (Q2), led by 46.4 per cent contraction in volumes, its share price has gained over 8 per cent since the announcement of results versus a 2.4 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index. PepsiCo’s India franchise, which follows the January-December accounting period, announced its quarterly results on Tuesday this week.

Good business recovery and improved margin outlook have boosted investor sentiment towards the stock. Though out-of-home consumption is still under ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU