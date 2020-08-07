Varun Beverages: Good recovery, better margin outlook augur well for stock

Even as Varun Beverages posted a 69 per cent year-on-year fall in pre-tax profit at Rs 181.9 crore in the June 2020 quarter (Q2), led by 46.4 per cent contraction in volumes, its share price has gained over 8 per cent since the announcement of results versus a 2.4 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index. PepsiCo’s India franchise, which follows the January-December accounting period, announced its quarterly results on Tuesday this week.

Good business recovery and improved margin outlook have boosted investor sentiment towards the stock. Though out-of-home consumption is still under ...