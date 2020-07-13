VC fund HealthQuad gets Rs 514 crore from investors for second fund

HealthQuad, a healthcare fund, said on Monday it has got worth Rs 514 crore that will help it achieve 93 per cent of the target fund size of Rs 550 crore.

HealthQuad said it would use the second fund to invest, "technology-based and innovation-driven businesses". The fund comes from global investors including Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Indian DFI SIDBI, Swedfund, and pharma giant Merck & Co. Inc.

“We believe that the recent Covid-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. HealthQuad is committed to creating an ecosystem of such category-defining that improve accessibility and affordability and elevate the overall healthcare standards in India,” said Charles-Antoine Janssen, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of HealthQuad.

HealthQuad has positioned itself as an Indian healthcare transformation fund. It is backed by KOIS (a global pioneer in impact investing and innovative finance) and the sponsors of Quadria Capital (leading healthcare-focused private equity fund in Asia), who provide a strong ecosystem of sector knowledge, network, brand, commercial synergies, and market access.

HealthQuad acts as a strategic partner to its portfolio by providing access to its healthcare ecosystem to support long-term growth and value creation.