Vedanta Aluminium Business invites partners for aluminium park at Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta Aluminium purchases 354 million units of renewable energy from IEX
Park+, app for car users, raises $25 mn from Sequoia, Matrix, Epiq
Tech view: These 28 stocks are on the verge of 'Golden Cross' breakout
Vedanta consolidated Q1 PAT up four-fold at Rs 4,224 cr on revenue spike
Runaya in talks with Hindalco, NALCO for setting up dross recycling plants
-
Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium, has on Tuesday extended invitations to aluminium producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event.
The invitation is to partner in its aluminium park project, which will come up in Jharsuguda, Orissa. Vedanta Aluminium has partnered with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to set up the Vedanta Aluminium Park near its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda.
The park will offer facilities such as water, power, hot metal supply, dross processing plant, as well as other benefits to companies that set up their manufacturing units in the park.
“With the objective to develop a thriving ecosystem of aluminium-based SMEs and MSMEs in Jharsuguda, Vedanta is committed to supply 3 lakh metric tonnes of aluminium to companies who set up their facilities in our Aluminium Park. The project brings with it three-fold benefit to the state – investments by MSMEs from across the country in the state, creation of large-scale employment opportunities for the local talent, and significant revenue in the form of taxes and duties for the state exchequer,” said Rahul Sharma, CEO of Aluminium Business.
The project is expected to attract investments of over Rs 2,000 crores to Odisha and engage thousands of MSMEs in the ecosystem, thereby bringing in additional economic value to the tune of Rs 4,500 crores to the state annually.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU