Vedanta Aluminium Business invites partners for aluminium park at Odisha

Business, a division of Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium, has on Tuesday extended invitations to producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event.

The invitation is to partner in its park project, which will come up in Jharsuguda, Orissa. Aluminium has partnered with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to set up the Vedanta Aluminium Park near its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda.

The park will offer facilities such as water, power, hot metal supply, dross processing plant, as well as other benefits to that set up their manufacturing units in the park.

“With the objective to develop a thriving ecosystem of aluminium-based SMEs and MSMEs in Jharsuguda, Vedanta is committed to supply 3 lakh metric tonnes of aluminium to who set up their facilities in our Aluminium Park. The project brings with it three-fold benefit to the state – investments by MSMEs from across the country in the state, creation of large-scale employment opportunities for the local talent, and significant revenue in the form of taxes and duties for the state exchequer,” said Rahul Sharma, CEO of Aluminium Business.

The project is expected to attract investments of over Rs 2,000 crores to Odisha and engage thousands of MSMEs in the ecosystem, thereby bringing in additional economic value to the tune of Rs 4,500 crores to the state annually.