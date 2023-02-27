JUST IN
Vedanta-Hindustan Zinc deal worry may hit divestment plan for FY23
Private equity firms Bain, KKR, Nibe Vie for $1.3 bn Fujitsu unit stake
In a month, LIC stock down 15%, out of top 10 in market capitalisation
Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies
SAIL-Bhilai receives special quality plates order in Chhattisgarh
Wipro announces new global business line model to meet client priorities
HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra
NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment
SpiceJet debt recast: Carlyle Aviation to pick up 7.5% stake in airline
Air India's premium avatar by mid-2024; Maharaja stays: CEO Wilson
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Private equity firms Bain, KKR, Nibe Vie for $1.3 bn Fujitsu unit stake
icon-arrow-left
Return on capital very low, expects tariff hike: Bharti Airtel chairman
Business Standard

Vedanta-Hindustan Zinc deal worry may hit divestment plan for FY23

Centre's opposition to the Vedanta-HZL deal is on account of valuation and the deal being a related-party transaction

Topics
Vedanta  | Hindustan Zinc | Centre

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Centre had planned to disinvest entire 29.5 per cent residual stake in Hindustan Zinc in tranches, with sale of first tranche to be completed by end of this fiscal year
Centre had planned to disinvest entire 29.5 per cent residual stake in Hindustan Zinc in tranches, with sale of first tranche to be completed by end of this fiscal year (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

The Centre’s plan to sell its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) could face a stumbling block because of its opposition to the company’s proposed $2.98-billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.