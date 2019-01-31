Vedanta Q3 profit falls 21% to Rs 1,574 cr on smelter shutdown, price drop

Indian miner Ltd posted on Thursday a 21.1 per cent fall in third-quarter profit, hit by a drop in and shutdown of its copper smelter in south India.

Profit came in at Rs 1,574 crore ($221.38 million) for three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 1,994 crore a year earlier, the company said.





ALSO READ: Vedanta got Sterlite unit reopened, well almost. Till a lunch break ended

Analysts on average expected to post a profit of Rs 1,431 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Refinitive data.



ALSO READ: Vedanta Resources to invest Rs 60,000 crore in India in 3 yrs: Anil Agarwal

Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 23,669 crore compared with Rs 24,361 crore a year ago.