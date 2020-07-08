Vedanta readies for post-Covid era, inducts two officials to advisory board

As Anil Agarwal-led Limited readies for the next phase of growth post-Covid-19, the company on Wednesday announced two senior level appointments to drive key business initiatives of the company.



The company has appointed Jitendra Kumar Dadoo, who retired as Secretary to Government of India in December, 2017 as a senior advisor of the company, while Prakash Kumar Singh, former chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Limited, has joined Vedanta’s Electrosteel Steels Limited (ESL) as president – Growth Projects.



Dadoo will work closely with the corporate strategy team and Hindustan Zinc’s management committee to drive key business initiatives, said the company statement.



Dadoo joins the Vedanta's advisory board, which includes Foreign Secretary, Ranjan Mathai, former Economic Affairs Secretary, R Gopalan and former Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary, Saurabh Chandra.



“We are delighted to have Singh and Dadoo join our advisory board. We look forward to an enriching engagement with them to leverage their vast experience and expertise,” the release quoted Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer at Vedanta, as saying.

