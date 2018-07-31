Vedanta results: Volatility in base metal prices can weigh on profitability

Vedanta's June quarter (Q1) show may look disappointing, with net profit falling short of expectations and key businesses putting up a weak show. But the shortfall was owing to a sharp fall in other income and surge in taxes.

As expected, one of its key businesses, zinc along with others such as iron, together with the closure of its Tuticorin copper smelter, weighed on its performance and affected consolidated numbers. In fact, they also partly offset gains in aluminium and oil & gas segments, which saw a rise in both volumes and realisations. Average aluminium prices on ...