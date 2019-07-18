Viacom18 joins hands with Economic Offence Wing to seize fake merchandise

In an effort to fight counterfeit products and illegal usage of intellectual property (IP), entertainment network Viacom18 Media, joined hands with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police to conduct raids on businesses trading in counterfeit products of its popular kids brand Peppa Pig. The raids conducted at Choice Gifts in Abdul Rahman Street and Rolex Novelty at Princess Street in Mumbai led to the seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit merchandise.

Anil Lale, general counsel, Viacom18 said, “The govt has taken up the issue of piracy and illegal usage of IP significantly over the past few years and we are proud to have worked with public agencies such as Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell and Mumbai Police’s EOW to amp up these efforts. It is important to acknowledge that sale and purchase of counterfeit products are as serious offences as piracy since it takes away from the brand’s loyalty and diminishes its value for the creator.” He further said, “As rightful exclusive licensees, we feel its our duty to the customer – which in this case are young children, to safeguard their interest against fake products.”

Tim Pfeiffer, SVP business affairs, Family & Brands, Entertainment One, said, “eOne believes in taking vibrant brands from screens to stores and it is very encouraging to see our international partners and authorities undertake efforts that ensure only real products reach our young audience. Counterfeit merchandise is not only against the licensor’s interest but also has a colossal impact on safety and health of the user due to absence of quality standards.”

Entertainment One is a global, independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The company’s diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment.