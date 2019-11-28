Videocon case: ICICI Bank mulls consent plea as Sebi issues fresh notice

ICICI Bank is likely to file a consent plea for settling a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on the alleged violation of listing disclosure norms involving its former chief executive officer and managing director Chanda Kochhar and Videocon group. The private sector lender’s move has been prompted by the market regulator reissuing the earlier show-cause notice earlier this month.

The bank has expressed its desire to settle the matter through the consent mechanism rather than contesting it. Considering the critical aspect of the case, it is also ...