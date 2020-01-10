Videocon loan case: ED likely to attach Chanda Kochhar's property, assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to make a provisional attachment of assets and properties belonging to former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar and husband, Deepak Kochhar, in connection with the Videocon loan case. The assets may include her plush South Mumbai apartment, besides certain shares, investments and offices of Deepak Kochhar’s companies including Nupower Renewables.

The investment value of these assets is estimated at around Rs 100 crore. But, their market value could be much higher at around Rs 800 crore, said a ...