Videocon loan was ICICI credit panel decision: Chanda Kochhar to ED

former chief executive officer and managing director (CEO and MD) Cha­nda Kochhar has denied at least nine charges levelled by the Enforcement Direct­orate (ED) during her interrogation in connection with quid pro quo and violation of anti-money laundering laws, said a senior official.

According to the official, she maintained her stand saying she was not solely responsible for sanctioning loans to corporates, and that it was a collective decision of the entire credit committee. However, the agency rebutted the argument, saying it has found strong evidence of quid pro quo in lieu of loans to The agency has established that the Kochhar family ( and husband Dee­pak Kochhar) got kickbacks in the case, the official added.

She has been interrogated about the loans to many corporates other than of and Ess­ar group firms, it is learnt. She was also asked about the assets allegedly created out of the proceeds of crime.

The ED is investigating trails of kickbacks allegedly paid by corporates to get loans sanctioned. Another round of questioning is likely next week. “If she continues evading the questions, denying the charges and not providing pro­per explanation, she mig­ht face the conseq­uences,” said one of the officials quoted above.

So far, no such quid pro quo angle has been found in the case of other committee members who were part of the sanctioning committee.

In this case, prima facie, Kochhar was the one who took the decision to sanction or extend the corporate loans in at least six to seven big loan accounts, the official said.

Meanwhile, the ED also sought certain information from the about the credit sanctioning process and the internal enquiry which was being conducted by the private lender last year.

The ED is said to be in possession of crucial documents pertaining to the transaction between Deepak Kochhar’s firm and Also, there’s evidence showing diversion of funds in the transactions between Nu­Power and Firstland Hold­i­­ngs.

The invested Rs 163 crore in Deepak Kochhar’s Firstland and then Firstland invested about Rs 400 crore in Nupower.The maze of transaction suggests violation of money laundering laws, say sources.