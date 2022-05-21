Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-appointed as MD & CEO of Paytm till Dec 2027

-
-
Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been re-appointed as MD & CEO of Paytm. The re-appointment will last till December 18, 2027, the fintech company said in a stock exchange filing.
CFO Madhur Deora has been re-appointed till May 19, 2027.
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 761.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of rise in payment processing charges and employees benefit expenses.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 441.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
The losses, however, narrowed on a sequential basis. Its consolidated loss stood at Rs 778.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.
