JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Musk opens hardcore litigation department at Tesla to fight lawsuits
Business Standard

Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-appointed as MD & CEO of Paytm till Dec 2027

CFO Madhur Deora has been re-appointed till May 19, 2027

Topics
Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Paytm

BS Web Team 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Managing Director and CEO
Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been re-appointed as MD & CEO of Paytm. The re-appointment will last till December 18, 2027, the fintech company said in a stock exchange filing.

CFO Madhur Deora has been re-appointed till May 19, 2027.

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 761.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of rise in payment processing charges and employees benefit expenses.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 441.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The losses, however, narrowed on a sequential basis. Its consolidated loss stood at Rs 778.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.