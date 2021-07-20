Vikram Solar to set up 1.5 Gw module manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
Tamil Nadu election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; know full schedule
Shadow over solar power
-
Kolkata-based Vikram Solar is expanding its presence with setting up of 1.3 Gw of solar PV module manufacturing in Indospace Industrial Park, Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The company said with this facility unit, Vikram Solar’s cumulative PV module manufacturing capacity will reach 2.5 Gw, which is currently the largest in India. This would be the first solar manufacturing facility for the state of Tamil Nadu.
Senior company executives said the capital invested to the tune of Rs 200 crore would be invested in the latest facility. Unlike its existing manufacturing unit, the new facility is not in SEZ, which makes it eligible for the duty reliefs that the Centre has given to the domestic solar manufacturing industry.
Vikram Solar’s manufacturing footprint consists of 1.2 Gw facility in Falta, West Bengal and the new facility of 1.3 GW in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company has shipped over 3.5 Gw PV modules globally.
"This is an extension of our endeavour to provide high quality, reliable, technologically superior products and timely delivery to our customers. It will further contribute as an R&D platform for next-gen module technology. We have extensively leveraged digitization to ensure reliable and efficient manufacturing operations. We thank the Tamil Nadu government for their continued support and conducive environment to enable ease of doing business within the state," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Vikram Solar.
The company in a public statement said, they have implemented digital production display board, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled inspection for zero defect amongst various such emerging technologies.
The digitization initiatives enable seamless process like lean manufacturing, reducing and controlling wastages, it said.
Vikram Solar is aiming to be a 5 Gw manufacturing capacity company. Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO, Vikram Solar said the PLI scheme for solar manufacturing would also push capacity addition. "The valuation of our 5 Gw capacity would stand at Rs 5,000 crore. We would be evaluating the PLI scheme for adding manufacturing capacity to reach 5 Gw" he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU