Vineet Nayyar resigns as executive VC of IL&FS Group over health issues

has resigned from the board of Group as executive vice chairman citing health issues, the company said in a statement.

The board has accepted his resignation with effect from October 31, and granted him leave till then.



"In the interim, C S Rajan, MD, IL&FS, has been asked by the board to discharge Nayyar’s responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure," said in a statement.



Nayyar was appointed the executive vice chairman and managing director of on October 4, 2018 in the first meeting held by the new board immediately after its constitution by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He oversaw the resolution of IL&FS and its 300 companies, for the last two years. Nayyar had also overseen the resolution of Satyam after a scam by the founder Ramalinga Raju.