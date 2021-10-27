Visa beats quarterly profit estimates on travel, online spending boom

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
US embassy to start visa appointments for Indian students from Monday
'Revenge travel': Indians hit the roads, skies after months of lockdown
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the world's largest payment processor benefited from a pickup in travel with economies reopening worldwide and more people shopping online.
Total cross-border volume rose 38% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier.
Payment companies are seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as massive government stimulus and speedy vaccine rollouts fuel an economic recovery, unleashing pent-up demand for both goods and services.
Net income rose to $3.58 billion, or $1.65 per Class A share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion, or 97 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.54 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU