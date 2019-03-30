JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Don't charge steep fares for fights to J&K, Northeast, Port Blair: DGCA
Business Standard

Vistara gets Jet landing and take-off slots for Delhi-Raipur flights

Vistara has been allotted the same slots in which Jet operated its flights before terminating the services last month due to financial crisis

R Krishna Das 

Vistara airlines

Crises-ridden Jet Airways has lost valuable flight slots to Vistara at Delhi and Raipur airports.

The joint venture carrier of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines is starting two new flights on Delhi-Raipur-Delhi sector from March 31. Vistara has been allotted the same slots in which Jet operated its flights before terminating the services last month due to financial crisis.

Jet had prime landing and take-off slots in the busiest airports like Delhi and Mumbai. The airport officials consider 5:50 pm to 8:50 pm and from 6 am to 10 am to be the peak hour where all airlines want maximum slots. Besides other sectors, Jet had prime slots for two flights operated from Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital.
First Published: Sat, March 30 2019. 02:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements