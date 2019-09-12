Vistara gets Rs 500-crore fund infusion from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Vistara has received Rs 500-crore fund infusion from its promoters, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, at a time when the loss-making airline is making international foray to fill the vacuum caused by Jet Airways’ closure. The airline’s board approved the allotment of 500 million shares of Rs 10 each to the two promoters earlier this month.

The board had in July increased the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. The authorised share capital indicates maximum share capital a company can raise. A Vistara spokesperson declined to ...