Business Standard

Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed

Airline says result excluded unrealised forex loss; YoY capacity and passenger traffic up 37% and 47% respectively

Topics
Vistara | airlines | Companies

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vistara
Vistara

Vistara made its first ever quarterly profit in the three-month period ended December 2022, on a surge in operations and revenue.

The airline did not disclose the profit figure, but said that it excluded unrealised foreign exchange loss.

On a year-on-year basis Vistara said it grew its capacity and passenger traffic by 37 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, in the third quarter.

In a statement, the Tata-Singapore Airlines JV airline said it achieved strong performance in 2022, crossing the $1 billion revenue mark and remaining Ebitda positive in the first nine months of FY23. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Growth was achieved due to an increase in frequencies on domestic routes and the launch of new destinations such as Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Operations were strengthened at Mumbai and Delhi airports. In 2022, the airline flew 11 million passengers and came second in domestic market share, behind IndiGo. On a full-year basis, international and domestic capacity grew by 180 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. The airline's frequent flyer membership also rose by 11 per cent.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “With significant network and fleet expansion and sustained growth over the last few months, 2022 has been a phenomenal year for Vistara in terms of our operational and financial performance."

"We are now aiming for higher goals as we enter the next phase of our growth journey," he added.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:53 IST

