Vodafone Group pledges entire 44.39% stake in Vodafone Idea with 7 banks

has pledged its entire 44.39 per cent stake in with seven foreign banks. had recently concluded a Rs 25,000 crore rights issue, that was oversubscribed nearly 1.08 times.

According to a report, shareholders of and have pledged their 44.39 per cent stake in The owns the stake through 12 entities based in India and Mauritius.

plunged 7.12 per cent on the on Wednesday to close at Rs 14.35 apiece.

At that price, Vodafone Group’s shares were worth nearly Rs 18,304 crore.

The shares are pledged for 'financing arrangements' in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company, which is acting as a trustee for BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank Plc, ING Bank NVSingapore branch, StanChart Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc.