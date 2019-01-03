Vodafone Idea entity lost 73.6 lakh subscribers in October, says Trai

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released the wireless and wireline subscription numbers for October which showed that Limited (VIL) as a merged entity lost 73.6 lakh subscribers in the month, higher than their combined subscriber losses in the previous two months leading up to the merger.

Even as the incumbents Vodafone and added more wireline subscribers than BSNL, the total wireline base has continued to shrink at a monthly decline rate of 0.4 per cent, said Compared to September, mobile number portability requests in October went down from 50. 2 lakh to 30.2 lakh. Except, Circle B all categories showed positive growth in wireless numbers however wireline numbers declined across the board.















Source: All numbers are from October, September, and August telecom subscription data.

Note: numbers have been combined for September and August (when they were listed separately) for ease of comparison only