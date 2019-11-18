Vodafone Idea must better services to plug user churn, say experts

In the wake of the huge losses reported last week by Vodafone Idea, analysts tracking its stakeholders and employee sentiment say the management must take a stronger customer-centric approach. The company is exploring ways to monetise 160,000 km of optic fibre, as well as its data centre business — apart from seeking relief measures from the central government.

Chief executive Ravinder Takker has also welcomed potential moves by the telecom regulatory body to review floor pricing, as something that could help the sector. In the September quarter, its subscriber base slipped ...