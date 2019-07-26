Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 4,873 cr in Q1, loses 14 mn subscribers

Vodafone Idea, the country’s largest telecom operator, lost 14.1 million subscribers from April to June (Q1), leading to a loss of Rs 4,873 crore and a sequential decline of 4.3 per cent in revenue to Rs 11,270 crore. Comparable numbers for the same quarter of the previous year is not available. Average revenue per user (ARPU) down-trading also affected the telco.

The numbers missed Street estimates, which had estimated a loss of Rs 3,247 crore and revenue at Rs 11,800 crore. The ARPU increased 3.8 per cent to Rs 108, much below Street estimates. Reliance Jio reported ARPU of Rs 122.

“We are delivering on our promised strategy, though the benefits are not yet visible in our top line. We remain focused on expanding our 4G coverage to over a billion Indians as well as expanding our data capacities,” said Balesh Sharma, chief executive, He said the company is on track to achieve synergy target post merger with Idea by Q1 FY21 with 66 per cent network integration already achieved.

The telco’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter increased to Rs 3,650 crore versus Rs 1,790 crore in Q4 FY19 (Rs 1,590 crore adjusted for one-offs), as the adoption of IndAs 116 positively benefited Ebitda by Rs 2,410 crore. As lease rentals are no longer included as a part of network expenses and other expenses, these were lower by Rs 2,330 crore and Rs 80 crore respectively, for the quarter.

The impact of lower revenues was partially offset by further cost synergy realisation, with Q1 operating expenses (excluding licence fees, spectrum usage charges and roaming and access charges) lower by Rs 1,480 crore to Rs 7,620 crore compared to Q1 of FY19, after adjusting for inflation driven cost increases and incremental network rollout.



The telco lost 14.1 million subscribers during the quarter to report 320 million subscribers during the quarter, 44 per cent being data subscribers. Reliance Jio reported 331.1 million subscribers during the same period.

“Headline tariffs have remained stable during the quarter. However the customer base on ‘service validity vouchers’ is yet to stabilise on a regular recharge cycle. As a result, revenue in the current quarter was impacted by the churn of customers who had recharged on service validity plans in Q4,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Vodafone said it would separate its mobile masts in Europe into a new company worth upwards of $20 billion with a view to listing a minority stake.