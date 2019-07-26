Vodafone Idea reports Q1 consolidated net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore

Vodafone Idea on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company had reported a profit of Rs Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 11,270 crore, while the EBITDA came in at Rs 3,650 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 32.4%.

The company's ARPU was up 2.8% at Rs 108 for the June quarter.