Vodafone RedX and Airtel 999: Are these premium mobile plans for you?

Consumers worldwide evaluate products and services on perceived value against asking price. Mumbai-based D Anisha, employed at a private company, is currently comparing the two Rs 999 post-paid plans from Vodafone and Airtel.

Says Anisha: “Both plans cost the same and have several benefits, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, so I am a little confused.” If you, too, are wondering which plan will work better for you, read on. Vodafone RedX post-paid plan Arpit Sharma of TelecomTalk says it is an industry-first product that is rich in entertainment and travel-related ...