-
ALSO READ
Huawei 5G curb impact: Vodafone to take $221 million hit in Europe
Huawei likely to conduct trial runs of 5G waves for Airtel, Vodafone
Trump administration to meet on extending export curbs to Huawei: Report
Trump administration claims Huawei equipment has backdoor for spying
Huawei's technical prowess outshines lack of Google services in P40-series
-
Vodafone would have to spend billions to remove Huawei, says UK executive
Operator needed to have a "sensible time scale" of several years to implement any further Huawei restrictions
Topics
Vodafone | Huawei | Vodafone UK Huawei
Reuters Last Updated at July 9, 2020 17:45 IST
https://mybs.in/2YOhm3e
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU