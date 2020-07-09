JUST IN
Vodafone would have to spend billions to remove Huawei, says UK executive

Operator needed to have a "sensible time scale" of several years to implement any further Huawei restrictions

Vodafone said removing equipment made by Huawei from its British network would cost "single figure billions" of pounds, and would be highly disruptive for customers if the government set as short a timeframe as two years.

Andrea Dona, head of networks Vodafone UK, told a committee of lawmakers the operator needed to have a "sensible time scale" of several years to implement any further Huawei restrictions.
