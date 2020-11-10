Voltas impresses street, scores over peers with strong show in Sep quarter

A strong September quarter performance by impressed the street as the stock saw fresh 52 week highs and closed 5.06 per cent up on Monday. The company’s 14 per cent volume growth was led by an increase of 11 per cent in room air conditioners (AC), 20 per cent in commercial refrigeration products and 28 per cent in air coolers, thereby driving the growth of its Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) segment. The company maintained its leadership in the room AC segment with its market share improving to 26.8 per cent by August 2020 (26.2 per cent in June quarter). Helped by strong sales momentum, the company’s net sales too grew by 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

Notably, the performance was well ahead of peers such as Blue Star, being most comparable, had seen its revenues decline 28 per cent year-on-year with projects business, UCP segment, and professional electronics sales declining 31 per cent, 16 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively. (under Havells), on the other hand, had seen comparatively better performance with revenues growing 56 per cent though on a much smaller base. Lloyds' revenues stood at Rs 280 crore compared to Rs 902 crore of and Rs 1,651 crore by

Voltas’ strength in the retail room AC segment continues to help in the current environment. Blue Star, though a formidable player, however, has a higher component of commercial sales (offices, projects and others). It is seeing recovery, however, and expects the momentum to continue in the upcoming festive season. It expects the market to reach 100 per cent of last year’s level by December. While has maintained market share in room ACs at 12.7 per cent in Q2'FY21, analysts at Anand Rathi say the company’s ability to expand its market share is the key monitorable in FY21.

With strong September quarter performance after a better-than-expected first quarter, remains comparatively better placed than peers and not surprisingly has been outperforming. The June quarter sales remain crucial for AC players to drive annual performance with the March-June period being the peak summer season. Voltas having already reaped benefits of the heatwave conditions (immediately after easing of lockdown) in North during the June quarter is better placed on the inventory front too.

In the projects segment (Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services), too, Voltas' revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 928 crore with a carry-forward order book at Rs 6,852 crore. For Blue Star, the Electro-Mechanical Projects business order book stood at Rs 2,070 crore.

Voltas beat street expectations on operating performance too. Operating profit at Rs 98 crore was ahead of Motilal Oswal Securities' estimate of Rs 64 crore. Therefore, the adjusted net profit at Rs 78.4 crore beat their expectations of Rs 57 crore. The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating for the stock.

Meanwhile, Voltas is expected to further benefit from the launch of white goods range under a joint venture with Turkey's Arcelik (Voltas Beko). It is investing in a facility at Tirupati for the manufacturing of white goods and cooling products and should see benefits on margins as well as improved cooling products supplies to the South Indian market. The investment is also positive with the import ban of ACs and components from China getting implemented. The AC import ban is expected to benefit all organised AC players helping them gain market share too.

The company has also proposed restructuring of its domestic projects business into a separate wholly-owned subsidiary for facilitating better focus on consumer-oriented businesses.

Overall, while Voltas continues growing well and has strong prospects in an under-penetrated AC market in India, it's stock is also now trading at rich valuations of around 35x FY22 earnings estimates and hence investors may want to consider it on dips.