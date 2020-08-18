JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Peoples Bank of China among 357 investors to acquire stake in ICICI Bank
Business Standard

Voltas outruns peers in lockdown-hit Q1, expands market share in room ACs

The firm was helped by its 40% share in the North Indian market. The heat wave helped AC sales, helping Voltas gain share compared to peers such as Blue star

Topics
Voltas | Q1 results

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Voltas impressed with its June quarter performance, outperforming peers in an challenging quarter marred by lockdowns. Though the impact on revenues and profits was visible, the positive was its ability to expand its market leadership in the air conditioner business.

Voltas year-to-date market share stood at 26.2 per cent at the end of June quarter (24.2 per cent in previous quarter). Within segments, Voltas also gained share in inverter ACs. The unitary cooling products segment (primarily ACs) saw revenues decline almost 60 per cent year-on-year as sales were impacted by the lockdown ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU