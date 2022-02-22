Vymo raises $22 mn in series C round from BII, Sequoia, existing investors

Vymo, a sales engagement platform for Financial Institutions, has raised $22M in Series C round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) with existing investors Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital participating. As part of the financing, BII's Rohit Sood, will be joining the company’s board.

“(The year) 2021 was a momentous year for us: 20%+ quarterly growth, 142 per cent NRR, zero logo churn, entry into the US with wins like Berkshire Hathaway, and onboarding some of the largest Insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10B+ opportunity in just these two countries and this fundraise will help us accelerate our growth plans for these markets,” said Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO.

Post pandemic, coaching remote sales teams has become a huge challenge for enterprises. Sales managers cannot observe their teams in action and lack of timely coaching and interventions is driving about 40 per cent attrition in sales teams and a breakdown in productivity. CRMs, with < 30% adoption within sales teams, do not capture the behavioral signals required to identify skill-will gaps and assist sellers and managers with pre-emptive guidance.

Vymo’s ability to capture sales engagement across channels, distill behavioral signals and translate these into actionable nudges has gained massive importance in a remote-first world.

Vymo’s churn and adoption metrics prove the point. Vymo has a NRR (Net Revenue Retention) of 142 per cent. With DAU (Daily Active Usage) of over 75 per cent across 250,000 users in over eight countries and 60 minutes per day time spent by users Vymo has been adding a user every three minutes in 2021.

“Vymo is building the next generation of intelligent sales automation tools driving huge and direct impact on its clients’ toplines across the globe. The engagement on the product is something we have never seen before in any product in any field. Yamini and Venkat’s market understanding and execution focus is exceptional and we are delighted to partner with them”, said Rohit Sood, Partner at BII.

Vymo was founded in 2013 by Yamini Bhat, a McKinsey alum, and Venkat Malladi, a Google alum, and has since grown rapidly on the back of major enterprise client wins across Asia, Japan & North America and partnerships with world-leading such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Softbank, Lineworks, and EY. Vymo is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Singapore, Bengaluru and Tokyo.