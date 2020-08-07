Walmart Labs' Indian entity to be known as Walmart Global Tech India

Labs, the technology arm of the US retail giant, said that it has launched its new global identity as Global Tech. Subsequently, the Indian entity will now be known as Global Tech India.



“Over the years, we have been known for transforming retail through our innovative use of technology and our focus will remain the same in order to lead the next retail disruption,” said a Walmart spokesperson. “This new tech identity will celebrate our technologists, associates and engineers working tirelessly to revolutionize retail,” he added.

Walmart said the main objective behind the move is to capture the brand’s energy as a human-led, tech-empowered innovator that positively impacts the lives of millions of associates and hundreds of millions of customers globally.

The launch of Walmart Labs’ new global identity comes at a time when e-commerce firm Flipkart recently strengthened its wholesale presence with the acquisition of Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. Bengaluru-based Flipkart, in which Walmart Inc holds a majority stake, had announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale — a new digital marketplace that looks to transform the kirana retail ecosystem by leveraging technology.

Walmart Global Tech has a team of over 15,000 software engineers, data scientists, and service professionals within Walmart, delivering innovations that improve how its customers shop and empower its 2.2 million associates.

Its teams at Walmart Labs India, are using technology to deliver leading-edge innovations for the retailer. These innovations help in ensuring a seamless experience for 275 million customers per week, across 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites in 10 countries. The teams work on the innovations to define the Walmart experience everywhere across the world - from brick-and-mortar stores to apps to online.