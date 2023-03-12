Walmart's PhonePe seeks to raise $300-$400 mn from General Atlantic, others

Walmart-owned fintech firm is in talks to raise $300-$400 million from new and existing investors, including General Atlantic, at a pre-funding valuation of $12 billion. The new investment is expected to close in a few weeks, say sources. It follows the recent $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds and $350 million in a funding round led by . The infusion comes at a time when startups are facing a funding winter and macroeconomic uncertainty.