Walmart's PhonePe starts penetrating Indian financial services market

Walmart-owned digital payments firm has begun penetrating the Indian financial services market that is expected to to be worth around $340 billion in the next few years. said it has launched a new savings product ‘Liquid Fund’ on its app. The company said the all-digital product will help over 175 million users grow their savings by earning higher short term fixed deposit (FD) like returns with the ease and liquidity of a savings account. The Bengaluru-based firm is competing with rivals Alibaba-backed Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay, who are also eyeing the financial services market in the country.

“Our strategy around financial services is around figuring out (different) segments where we want to drive penetration, educating the customers and investing deeply into the products which are very simple and easy for the customers to understand and are (customised) for them,” said Hemant Gala, head of payments, banking and financial services at PhonePe. “We are also creating a simple onboarding procedure. The customers find it intimidating if there are too many processes and forms,” he said.

Liquid Fund is PhonePe’s second product in the mutual funds space after ‘Tax Saving Funds’ unveiled last year, where it has created a completely digital investment flow for its users. “Liquid Fund will allow millions of our users to earn higher returns on their savings with the ability to withdraw their money instantly 24x7,” said Terence Lucien, head of mutual funds, PhonePe. “We will continue to add more such financial solutions for our users to manage their money and fulfil their life aspirations in a better way,” he added.

The company’s ‘Liquid Fund’ product is targeted at users across India, including those from smaller towns and cities, who have never experienced solutions beyond savings accounts. PhonePe already sees over 56 per cent of its transactions from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

PhonePe said users can begin saving with an amount as low as Rs 500 in a completely secure and paperless process in less than 5 minutes. The company said the platform was the best way for new users to experience ‘mutual funds’ as the money is invested in safer instruments such as bank and government securities. The customers can withdraw their money instantly from anywhere. Also, there is no lock-in period and the customer does not have to maintain a minimum balance.

PhonePe came to as part of the US retailer’s $16 billion acquisition of e-commerce firm Flipkart in 2018. Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, during the third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings event in November last year had said that they were seeing "tremendous growth” in PhonePe. “The company is acquiring more than three million new customers per month. With over 55 million monthly active users, we’re quickly looking for ways to monetize the customer base, including an offering of financial services,” McMillon had said.

Since then, the company said it had achieved an annual ‘total payment volume’ (TPV) run-rate of over $150 billion, while clocking 540 million transactions in December 2019.

Last year, in December, PhonePe crossed 5 billion transactions on its app. It had crossed the 1 billion transaction milestone in November 2018, and has grown 5x in the last one year. The company said it is accepted as a payment option across 87 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in over 215 cities in India. Over 56 per cent of its transactions are now driven by users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. From recharges to money transfers, bill payments, to buying gold and investing in mutual funds, PhonePe said it has the widest variety of use cases and has emerged as the preferred payment app across the country.