Have to keep R&D spends at 12% of revenue: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Bengualru-based biotech firm has posted 35 per cent growth in Ebitda and 36 per cent growth in revenue in the Q3FY23. Its R&D spends went up 144 per cent to Rs 337 crore. In an interview with Sohini Das after the quarterly results, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, and Biologics, discusses growth plans for Viatris’ business, and why she wishes to keep R&D spends at 12 per cent of the top-line. Edited excerpts.