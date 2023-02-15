JUST IN
Have to keep R&D spends at 12% of revenue: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

It's a high growth phase for us in Biocon Biologics: We crossed the Rs 1,500-crore mark in revenue for the first time this quarter. We will exit this year (FY23) at Rs 2,000-crore level

Sohini Das 

Bengualru-based biotech firm Biocon has posted 35 per cent growth in Ebitda and 36 per cent growth in revenue in the Q3FY23. Its R&D spends went up 144 per cent to Rs 337 crore. In an interview with Sohini Das after the quarterly results, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, discusses growth plans for Viatris’ business, and why she wishes to keep R&D spends at 12 per cent of the top-line. Edited excerpts.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 20:52 IST

