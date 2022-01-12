War for talent heats up as attrition continues to surge at top-3 IT players

The war for talent has heated up further as Indian IT players continued to see attrition going up. Though the top three IT players continued to say that attrition was coming down the actual numbers show a different story. Attrition at Infosys for the Q3FY22 was 25.5 per cent, up from 20.1 per cent in the Q2.

The situation was similar at Wipro, which reported attrition at 22.7 per cent in Q3, compared to 20.5 per cent in Q2. TCS, which reported attrition of 15.3 per cent for the quarter. Though the lowest among the top three players, it is higher compared to its own 11.9 per cent ...