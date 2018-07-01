Waste management firm Nepra plans to expand to 25 cities by 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of 3 R —reduce, reuse and recycle — for sustainable development underlines the magnitude of the problem of managing waste in India and the world at large. “All stakeholders — producers, consumers and the State — alike must adhere to this golden principle, which can contribute significantly towards solving the twin challenges of waste management as well as sustainable development,” Modi had said in a message for the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, held in Indore in ...