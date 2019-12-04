We aim to sell our vodka and energy drinks under one brand: Lamborghini CEO

Although the name Lamborghini is associated with the iconic car, the successors of the brand-maker Ferruccio Lamborghini, have quit that business and are focussing on lifestyle and other verticals instead. In a conversation with Avishek Rakshit, CEO & vice president of Tonino Lamborghini Company, Ferrucio Lamborghini, the namesake grandson of the founder, said he is very keen to enter the Indian market. Edited excerpts.

Currently, there is a slowdown in India. The core sector is down and GDP has been revised downward. Is it a good time to enter the country? We think that with the ...