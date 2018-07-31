We are building a war room to boost client engagement: Tech Mahindra CEO

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 FY19 numbers lacked the financial firepower of its larger Indian rivals. Though the firm’s revenue growth was mostly in line with the Street’s expectation, telecom segment continued to be a cause of concern.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C P Gurnani, in an interview with Romita Majumdar says much of the effort will go towards improving deeper engagement with top clients while the segment is expected to pick up as 5G trials gather momentum. Edited excerpts: Client mining seems to be a concern with top clients ...